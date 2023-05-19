Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man accused of setting buildings on fire is now indicted on several arson charges.

In March, officials say they caught Zachary Lambert in the act of pouring gasoline on a home. They say Lambert then picked up a bow and arrow and shot at an officer before he was taken into custody.

Officials believe he is responsible for setting fire to two mobile homes, two vehicles and a shed.

Lambert is indicted on the following charges:

Two Arson 2nd-degree

Attempted arson 2nd-degree

Criminal mischief 1st-degree

Attempted murder

Domestic Violence 3rd-degree - Menacing

Menacing

Resisting Arrest

