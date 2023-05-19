Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Greenhill man indicted on multiple charges including arson, attempted murder

Zachary Lambert
Zachary Lambert(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man accused of setting buildings on fire is now indicted on several arson charges.

In March, officials say they caught Zachary Lambert in the act of pouring gasoline on a home. They say Lambert then picked up a bow and arrow and shot at an officer before he was taken into custody.

Greenhill man arrested for allegedly setting multiple structure fires in Lauderdale County

Officials believe he is responsible for setting fire to two mobile homes, two vehicles and a shed.

Lambert is indicted on the following charges:

  • Two Arson 2nd-degree
  • Attempted arson 2nd-degree
  • Criminal mischief 1st-degree
  • Attempted murder
  • Domestic Violence 3rd-degree - Menacing
  • Menacing
  • Resisting Arrest

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Three people charged in death of an infant in Lincoln Co.
Charges dropped for Colbert County Animal Shelter’s destructive Husky
Destructive Colbert County Husky placed on house arrest with adopted family

Latest News

Shooting suspect in standoff with Rogersville PD, multiple law enforcement agencies
Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener
Mayor Battle declares Professional Soccer Day ahead of HCFC homeopener
A bill aimed at preventing some foreign ownership of Alabama land has passed the state Senate...
Bill banning land sale to ‘countries of concern’ passes Alabama Senate
Hartselle man arrested for attempting to murder his wife
Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning his wife has bond modification denied