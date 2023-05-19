Former Rainsville mayor arrested for DUI

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Rainsville mayor, Nick Jones, was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday.

According to online jail records with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was booked at 12:34 a.m. on Friday and released on a $3,500 bond at 12:15 p.m.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.