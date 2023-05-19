Former Rainsville mayor arrested for DUI
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Rainsville mayor, Nick Jones, was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday.
According to online jail records with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was booked at 12:34 a.m. on Friday and released on a $3,500 bond at 12:15 p.m.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
