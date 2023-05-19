Florence man charged for abusing mother’s corpse

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was charged by a Lauderdale County grand jury for allegedly abusing the corpse of his mother.

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Richard Crosslin, 51, was arrested on May 30, 2022, after police found his mother dead in a home. According to police, the woman, Regina Crosslin, had been dead for several weeks and Richard Crosslin had kept her body in the home for several weeks to collect on her public assistance.

Richard Crosslin was charged with abuse of a corpse and public assistance fraud. He was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond on Tuesday.

His arraignment is set for June 28.

