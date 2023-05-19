Financial Friday: What can first-time homebuyer programs offer you?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Home prices and mortgage rates are increasing, so it’s a difficult time for buyers. But, this is becoming even tougher for first-time homebuyers.

The challenging real estate market has kept many first-time homebuyers away. According to the National Association of Realtors, their share of the market was only 26 percent, the lowest since 1981, when NAR first started collecting this data.

Mortgage Origination Sales Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Mark Pokora said there are many programs that help, and Redstone’s First-Time Home Buyer Program helps those who have never owned a home or who have not owned a home within the past three years. Pokora recommends asking about similar programs when you talk with your mortgage professional.

Here’s a list of special features, Redstone’s program offers:

Zero down payment options are available

Accepts credit scores as low as 620

6-month work history, 1-year income history requirements

No PMI (private mortgage insurance)

Pokora says RFCU’s program and others are great for college graduates with minimum work histories. These programs are for primary residences only and cannot be used for investment properties.

You can contact Redstone at redfcu.org for more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.