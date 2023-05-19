Deals
Enterprise man arrested for Fort Novosel threat

In the email, 25-year-old Andrew Gresock (pictured) said he planned to shoot and kill everyone in one of the offices on the post.(Coffee County Jail)
By Ty Storey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man is current in custody after reportedly sending a threat to Fort Novosel.

According to Enterprise Police, 25-year-old Andrew Gresock sent an email on Wednesday to the Army post.

In the email, Gresock, who was a former sub-contractor at the military installation before being fired recently, said he planned to shoot and kill everyone in one of the offices on the post.

After an investigation into the online threat, Gresock was arrested by Enterprise Police on Wednesday afternoon.

He is currently booked into the Coffee County Jail on one count of Terrorist Threats, with no bond currently set according to the jail website.

