Decatur chiropractor accused of poisoning his wife has bond modification denied

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man will continue to report to jail after a request to modify his bond was denied.

A judge denied Brian Mann’s request to stop reporting to jail every weekend which is part of his bond requirement.

Mann is a Morgan County chiropractor who is accused of poisoning his wife in 2022.

Hartselle Police also requested to search an X-Ray room at Mann’s business. Investigators say they found lead which is what they believe he was using to poison his wife.

