Catch 25 bringing seafood, craft beer to Rocket City

Catch 25 has a wide variety of seafood on its menu.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Catch 25 has a wide variety of seafood on its menu, but it also has many locally sourced craft beers for restaurant goers to enjoy as well.

At Catch 25 you can expect some delicious seafood while also enjoying some local craft beers. Catch 25 is open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch and dinner and it’s open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Some of the dinner entrees include: steak, crab, oysters on the half shell, a wagyu burger and more! Now, it’s easy to sit and read about the delicious menu items at Catch 25, but wouldn’t you rather go there and try it for yourself?

