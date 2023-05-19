Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school

The students are being disciplined by the school based on the outcome of their investigation, Rutherford County Schools said.
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Michael Warrick
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after four middle school students received medical attention after eating mushroom-infused chocolate at school, according to a spokesman with Rutherford County Schools.

Four students at Christiana Middle School were given medical assistance from nurses and EMS on Thursday after allegedly eating pre-packed chocolate that contained mushrooms, the spokesman said.

Rutherford County Schools said a student admitted to bringing the mushroom-infused chocolate to school.

“It’s really concerning and I’m kind of upset because I have a child that goes to that school and I had no clue that this even went on yesterday,” a Christiana Middle School mother told WSMV4 on Friday.

A Rutherford County School spokesman said the four parents of the students were notified. Because the incident is under investigation by police and it wasn’t schoolwide, not all parents were notified.

The students are being disciplined by the school based on the outcome of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.
The homeowner confronted the woman and shot her before officers arrived on scene.
Huntsville PD: 38-year-old woman killed after trying to break into home, no charges filed
The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
From left to right (top): Samira Johnson and Delajsia McDonald. From left to right (bottom):...
Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana
Darius Rogers, 26 was arrested Friday in Shelby County by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast...
Man arrested in Shelby County Friday for fleeing, assaulting police in Huntsville

Latest News

Christopher Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with murder.
Cullman shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
An emotional moment as Kendarius Heard reunites with friends and family after spending a month...
Dadeville shooting survivor welcomed home with surprise parade in Camp Hill
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations
Sunny, pleasant for Sunday
After a rainy Saturday, it will be a mostly sunny Sunday for the area with high temperatures...
Sunny, pleasant for Sunday