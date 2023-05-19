Deals
29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOMMERILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle Morgan County wreck on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Starshekia Lyle, 29, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Lyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

