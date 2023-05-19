29-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

SOMMERILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 29-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle Morgan County wreck on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Starshekia Lyle, 29, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Lyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 67 near mile marker 26.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.