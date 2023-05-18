Deals
Wedge front to bring scattered to numerous rain and storms today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  It actually feels pretty comfortable out there on this Thursday morning with temperatures in the 60s and noticeably lower humidity levels. 

Areas of fog have developed in locations south of the Tennessee River in places that saw rainfall yesterday.  Today is a tricky forecast as we are tracking a backdoor cold front moving in from the east.  This “wedge” front will bring some cooler temperatures to NE Alabama while places along the Mississippi state line will be near 80 degrees.  Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop by the late morning into the afternoon.  Some storms today can be stronger with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. 

Storms will wrap up later this evening with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees again, expect a few showers through the early part of the day.  Another cold front will come through very late Friday night into Saturday and will bring another round of fairly widespread showers and storms.  Rainfall totals will likely be in the half to one inch range for most locations, higher amounts will be possible. 

By Sunday less humid air will settle into the Tennessee Valley, highs will be in the upper 70s.  Next week looks to start off quite nice with highs in the low 80s and sunshine.

