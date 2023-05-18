Deals
Sweet sips for the season with Sugar Pusher

TikTok sensation shares a drink that you will want to try this spring.
How to make a strawberry shortcake latte.
By Emmalee Ramos and Shanika Wright
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you want to spring into a new coffee flavor, our favorite TikTok star, Sugar Pusher, has the perfect drink for you to try!

Ally Burnett Duncan aka Sugar Pusher joined us in our kitchen to share a recipe that has all the coffee lovers buzzing. She showed us how to make her signature Strawberry Shortcake Latte.

It’s not just the TVL team who is loving it, but so are customers at Honest Coffee Roasters! The company is featuring her Strawberry Shortcake Latte on their spring menu for a limited time. So, make sure you pop into the coffee shop to buy it for yourself or make it at home using the recipe Sugar Pusher shared with us.

Watch the full interview and follow the steps to make this sweet treat for yourself!

Make sure to follow Sugar Pusher on TikTok and Instagram or visit her website to keep up with all she is cooking up in the kitchen!

