Strong Storms Through Sunset

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and isolated damaging winds will start weakening around sunset. You can keep up with the latest on our 48 First Alert Weather App. Patchy fog will develop overnight and begin to break up around 9am Friday. Friday will be mostly dry with only a few showers developing with the heating of the day. Storm chances will increase overnight Friday into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms might continue through 2pm in some areas. This will all depend on how fast the front clears the area. Improving weather is forecast late Saturday afternoon. A dry Sunday ahead with highs near 80.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.