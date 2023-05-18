Scouted: Learn more about ‘legacy planning’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “Legacy planning” is a new term that focuses on the legacy you would like to leave behind.

In this edition of “Scouted,” with host, Dawn Pumpelly, you can learn about “legacy planning” and why it might be something for you to consider. “Legacy planning” is a lot like estate planning in that it focuses on transferring your wealth and assets.

Estate planning attorney, JoAnn Perez, with Perez Law in Huntsville, said “legacy planning” can be a wonderful and exciting thing to do.

“Let’s talk about something wonderful and interesting,” Perez said. “Let’s talk about the legacy that you want to leave for your family. You know the moral legacy, the ethical legacy and the legal legacy.”

