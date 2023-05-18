Deals
Scattered showers & thunderstorms through the evening

First Alert Weather
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A higher chance for storms will be East of I-65. Heavy...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A higher chance for storms will be East of I-65. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous lightning are possible with thunderstorms. Temps in the low 70s East, low 80s West,. And evening storm, otherwise cloudy overnight. Around 60. A few isolated afternoon storms for Friday. A higher chance of rain arrives after midnight and showers/thunderstorms will continue for Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times. Sunday, sunny and pleasant. Upper 70s, low humidity and a picture-perfect day. Pleasant conditions will continue for all of next week. High temps around 80 with overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

