Scattered showers & thunderstorms through the evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A higher chance for storms will be East of I-65. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous lightning are possible with thunderstorms. Temps in the low 70s East, low 80s West,. And evening storm, otherwise cloudy overnight. Around 60. A few isolated afternoon storms for Friday. A higher chance of rain arrives after midnight and showers/thunderstorms will continue for Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times. Sunday, sunny and pleasant. Upper 70s, low humidity and a picture-perfect day. Pleasant conditions will continue for all of next week. High temps around 80 with overnight low temps in the low to mid 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.