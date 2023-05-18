Russel Erskine apartment residents asking for the AC to be fixed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in the downtown Russel Erskine apartments claim dozens of apartments do not have working HVAC units. Some residents told WAFF 48 they have not had air for months while others said they haven’t had air in years.

Resident Victor Geronemo said he can barely take how hot his apartment is and with temperatures increasing every day, he’s worried something bad will happen.

“24 hours a day, it doesn’t make any difference what time of day it is,” he said. “It’s hot. It’s 85 degrees in my apartment. It’s impossible to breathe. My dog lays on the bathroom floor because that’s about all she could do. We go out, and she doesn’t want to come back in because it’s so blasted hot.”

Several other residents said they have not had proper air conditioning for a long time. Some of their neighbors have already experienced how dangerous this is first-hand, like Carol Payne.

“On my floor, a lady is on oxygen,” she said. “She had to go to the hospital. Another lady passed out on Mother’s Day.”

The tenants who hang around outside point the finger at different people. Some said the management company is to blame.

One resident claims MMS, the management company, is not paying invoices to HVAC companies that have already tried to fix the issue. They all agree it’s an issue that needs to be fixed.

“I’ve been here two years,” she said. “No air conditioning. I got a new one, and a guy named Kevin said he’d fix it. He doesn’t work. It gets to 90 degrees in my apartment. I’ve got three animals, and they’re falling because of how hot it is. We can’t open the windows, we can’t do anything.”

WAFF 48 reached out to the management company and received the following response.

“There are a handful of apartments with confirmed HVAC units currently not working, and replacements have been ordered and are scheduled for delivery and installation. In the meantime, we have offered and provided temporary portable air conditioning units to residents in these units. As always, the health and safety of our residents is of the utmost importance.”

