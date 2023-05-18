New asphalt plant in Limestone County disturbing resident’s quality of life

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new asphalt plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens is stirring up a lot of controversy with the people forced to live right by it.

While neighbors of the area have been voicing their concerns about their health and quality of life for months, they are now speaking out about the quality of the roads next to the asphalt plant.

Neighbors tell WAFF 48 News the asphalt trucks are to blame for the condition of the roads. Local resident William Barber said the patchwork on the roads to fill all of the new potholes is not enough.

“Over the last 3 to 4 months the roads have deteriorated, it’s gotten worse,” Barber said. “The county has come in to try and fill in some of the potholes that keep coming up but they can’t keep up with the damage that’s being done by these dump trucks.”

Barber said the noise of the trucks wakes him up every morning at 5:30 AM but that his greatest concern is his family’s health, even the animals he has outside. Barber said because of the smell of asphalt, he and his wife can not stand to be outside for a prolonged period of time.

“We don’t want to move, we don’t want to sell, but I don’t know how long we’re going to put up with the irritant of the smell,” Barber said. “What’s it going to be like as the summer goes on and it gets hotter? Will that push us out? I don’t know yet.”

Jean Hilliard lives right next to the asphalt plant and she said her husband has compromised lungs, so now they have no choice but to move. But because of the new plant, their property value decreased by $100,000.

“We’ve tried every way in the world we can think of to stay here because we love the place but he said, ‘we could never go outside Jean’,” Hilliard said. “We’re going to have to leave, we can’t stay here because of his lungs. We’ve put a lot of energy and love into this place and we can’t stay.”

We reached out to Grayson Carter and Son Contracting about these residents’ complaints but have not received a response. Barber said he has contacted the Governor, and several other state officials for help, but the response has been radio silent.

