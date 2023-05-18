Man charged with arson after Huntsville apartment fire
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after an apartment fire on Newson Road displaced four families on May 13.
According to a spokesperson for the police department, Rudolph Stone was charged with four counts of arson.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
