Man charged with arson after Huntsville apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after an apartment fire on Newson Road displaced four families on May 13.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Rudolph Stone was charged with four counts of arson.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

