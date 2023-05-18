Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Major League Fishing casts on Lake Guntersville

Anglers compete for a $100,000 cash prize.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – The city of Guntersville has been filled with fishermen this week as the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour is underway.

The tournament runs May 16-21. During the first two days of the competition, anglers from across the United States fish to qualify for the main events on Saturday and Sunday. After the qualifying rounds, the pool of 80 anglers is cut down to 40.

The remaining 40 will compete over the weekend for a $100,000 cash prize.

City leaders in Guntersville will host events to watch the anglers during their competitions. Chloe Arnold with Marshall County Tourism and Sports says that Saturday and Sunday will be filled with music, food and fun at Civitan Park.

Arnold also says that the tourism department is glad to see sporting events like these find their way to her hometown.

”The economic impact for our community is huge. They stay in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants,[and] we have a brand new City Harbor here which is a huge draw for our tourists. So it’s a big impact on your community,” says Arnold.

Viewing parties for the competition will be on Saturday and Sunday at Civitan Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, viewers will have the chance to hear from the competition’s top 10 anglers and witness the award ceremony.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security camera captures an escaped husky tearing up the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Husky escapes, damages Colbert County Animal Shelter lobby
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Decision to move Space Command to Huntsville potentially halted

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Major League Fishing casts on Lake Guntersville
Political analyst details next steps for former President Trump after civil trial
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Family remembers two-year-old killed in Athens
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult