Major League Fishing casts on Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – The city of Guntersville has been filled with fishermen this week as the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour is underway.

The tournament runs May 16-21. During the first two days of the competition, anglers from across the United States fish to qualify for the main events on Saturday and Sunday. After the qualifying rounds, the pool of 80 anglers is cut down to 40.

The remaining 40 will compete over the weekend for a $100,000 cash prize.

City leaders in Guntersville will host events to watch the anglers during their competitions. Chloe Arnold with Marshall County Tourism and Sports says that Saturday and Sunday will be filled with music, food and fun at Civitan Park.

Arnold also says that the tourism department is glad to see sporting events like these find their way to her hometown.

”The economic impact for our community is huge. They stay in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants,[and] we have a brand new City Harbor here which is a huge draw for our tourists. So it’s a big impact on your community,” says Arnold.

Viewing parties for the competition will be on Saturday and Sunday at Civitan Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, viewers will have the chance to hear from the competition’s top 10 anglers and witness the award ceremony.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.