Madison man indicted for running woman over with his car

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in August 2022 after he allegedly ran a woman over with his car, was indicted for murder by a Morgan County grand jury on April 14.

Preston Lamar Nelson, was arrested after Sherry Sain was killed in a Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in Decatur. According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, Nelson was parked in a spot waiting for Sain until she came out.

Once Sain was behind Nelson’s car, he reversed and pinned her between his car and another car. Sain was pronounced dead at the scene.

