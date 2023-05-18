Limestone Co. man arrested on multiple burglary charges

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including burglary.

A Limestone County Deputy responded to a burglary in Tanner off of Hwy. 31 and recognized the burglar on security video as Nicholas Ferguson. His description and the car he was driving were relayed to the rest of the deputies working that morning.

A sergeant with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Towe Road where he saw Ferguson standing next to his car, which matched the deputy’s description.

The sergeant gave verbal commands to Ferguson who was standing with two stolen shotguns and several bags of stolen jewelry, tools and medication. Ferguson then took off into the woods.

The Huntsville Police Department K-9 Unit responded to assist and was able to track him down and take him into custody. After he was taken into custody, an additional burglary was reported on Nuclear Plant Road. Officials say Ferguson had the items stolen from that burglary.

During an interview, Ferguson confessed and was charged with the following:

2 x Burglary 3rd Degree

Identity Theft

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement

Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

Ferguson also had two outstanding warrants for receiving stolen property 2nd degree and burglary 3rd degree. His current bond is set at $52,000 but his bond was revoked due to prior charges of robbery 1st degree and theft 1st degree.

