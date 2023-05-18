Large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a large police presence in south Huntsville near Memorial Parkway after a report of shots fired on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, there is no evidence of a shooting, but they are in the area investigating. Chaffee Elementary School and Grissom High School are briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

At this time traffic is backed up due to the heavy police presence.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.