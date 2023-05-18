Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Judge orders 14-year-old Dothan murder suspect must stand trial as adult

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two Capital Murder counts, and his trial will be public because of that ruling.
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two...
Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. (pictured) will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two Capital Murder counts, and his trial will be public because of the judge's ruling.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge certified a 14-year-old murder suspect as an adult on Wednesday, Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman confirmed to News 4.

Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. will be transferred to the Houston County Jail on two Capital Murder counts, and his trial will be public because of that ruling.

He had been held in youth lockup.

Dothan Police charged Oliver with last November’s shootings of Jasmine Danielle Beach and Ja’Lexius Lason Wells, 21 and 20, respectively.

Their bodies were found in a Fifth Avenue home the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

As officers hunted Oliver in the hours after those shootings, Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford allowed police to reveal his name, despite his age, because he believed the teen posed a significant public threat.

He was on the run for shooting into a vehicle and attempted assault charges.

After his arrest, his case became private because of his juvenile status, as Alabama law requires, and remained that way until Binford’s ruling on Wednesday.

Oliver would have been released from custody by his 21st birthday had he not been ruled an adult.

Because of his age, prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty, but he could receive life without parole.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security camera captures an escaped husky tearing up the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Husky escapes, damages Colbert County Animal Shelter lobby
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right...
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson
Decision to move Space Command to Huntsville potentially halted

Latest News

Political analyst details next steps for former President Trump after civil trial
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Family remembers two-year-old killed in Athens
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Family remembers murdered two-year-old
New asphalt plant in Limestone County disturbing resident's quality of life