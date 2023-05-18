Deals
How to stay healthy this summer with Brittany Olson

Fitness guru shares her top tips
Get some valuable tips from Brittany Olson with Balanced Bootcamp.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With summer around the corner it’s time to start practicing some healthy habits!

Summer can be a difficult time to start a new fitness routine, but thanks to Brittany Olson it can be easier than you think.

Brittany Olson, owner of Balance Bootcamp, joined Payton in the studio to talk about some healthy practices for summer! Olson explains how incorporating a balanced fitness routine and healthy habits like hydration can help you keep and maintain your summer goals.

Watch the video to learn more about Brittany Olson and Balanced Bootcamp or you can even check them out on Facebook!

