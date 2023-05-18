Deals
Giles County deputy shot by barricaded suspect, sheriff says

The deputy is being treated at a local hospital, Sheriff Kyle Helton said.
(Storyblocks)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Giles County deputy was shot by an unidentified suspect Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Kyle Helton.

The Giles County deputy was at a home on Fairview Road when he was shot, according to authorities. Helton said the deputy should recover and is being treated at a local hospital.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, remains at the home and is working to get the barricaded suspect to surrender.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast