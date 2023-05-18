Five people arrested after Decatur PD officers seize 400 fentanyl-laced pills, marijuana

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested five people after executing a search warrant at a residence on 13th Avenue NW on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the police department, officers executed a search warrant and found five adults and two juveniles in the residence. Officers also seized 400 fentanyl-laced pills, a distribution amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers are still searching for Kamir Thompson. Thompson is wanted on two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. If you have any information, call 256-341-4636.

Kamir Thompson. (Decatur Police Department)

The following people were arrested and charged:

Sharnee Jackson- charged for trafficking in fentanyl, possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $10,300 bond.

Delajsia McDonald- charged for possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

William Potts- charged for loitering in a drug house. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

D’ara Smiley- charged for loitering in a drug house. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

Samira Johnson- charged for loitering in a drug house. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

The two juveniles were placed in the custody of the Department of Human Resources and taken to a family member.

