Family remembers two-year-old killed in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Linda Hartley and her family still can not believe the news that their 2-year-old relative was dead.

Hartley’s great-grandson Kason “Sonny” Grady was found unresponsive by Athens police in a local apartment complex on Friday. Police say they rushed the toddler to the hospital, where he later died.

Court documents say he died from blunt force trauma. Keshan Allen, who they believe is the child’s stepfather, was arrested and charged with Kason’s murder.

“It’s already hard, it’s very difficult,” Hartley said.

Hartley said it’s hard to think of life without little Sonny making everyone smile.

“He was the happiest little baby that you would ever want to be with,” she said, “He was friendly, and he was persistent. He was an observer. He would watch you do things, and he would watch his sister do things. He’d think I can’t wait to get big so can do what you can do.”

She said this tragedy will be a test for her family but they will come together and lift each other up.

“We are a family that sticks together, and we’re going to hold together and do what we have to do to keep each other up,” she said. “When we see one falling down, we’re going to lift each other, and hold them up.”

For Hartley, Sonny’s death is not an ending, but a transition.

“As a family, what we do is celebrate,” she said. “We celebrate, matter of fact, my oldest son’s birthday is Saturday. We go by the grave site, then say our prayers, and we remember the good times that we spent.”

Court documents show Allen is due in court Thursday, May 18.

