Crime Stoppers: HPD looking for man missing since March

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez provides us with this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week Huntsville Police are looking for a Huntsville man they say is missing.

Officials say 33-year-old King Phoronore III was last seen on March 7.

Police say he left his home on Benaroya Lane and never came back.

Investigators say he has various mental health issues and may have stopped taking his medication.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is call Huntsville Police. Also, if you recognize any of the people on this list contact officials.

Larry Semevolos is wanted for meth possession.

Daniel Whitaker is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Terrell Lanier allegedly trafficked fentanyl into our area.

Marilyn Thompson is charged with the fraudulent use of a debit or credit card. Investigators say she used a stolen card at various stores around town.

Laron Petty is wanted for robbery. Police say he robbed someone at gunpoint and stole their wallet and other valuables.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

