Colbert County man pleads guilty to lesser charge after sexual abuse arrest

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man who was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in April.

According to online court documents, Michael Netherton pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was sentenced to a 36-month suspended sentence.

Deputies with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a man charged with sexual abuse since September 2021.

According to online jail records, Netherton was arrested and booked on Oct. 1 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

It was reported by the sheriff’s office that Netherton was scheduled to appear in court, but did not show in 2021. Netherton had been indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

