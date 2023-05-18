Deals
City of Athens to begin seasonal mosquito control program

The city will spray on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens is preparing for the emergence of mosquitos with the warmer temperatures with its seasonal mosquito control program.

The program is scheduled to start on May 22. The city will spray on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m. Perm-X 30 30 will be used to spray and it consists of the following:

  • 30% Permethrin
  • 30% Piperonyl Butoxide
  • 40% Inert Ingredients

If you would like to view the route the city will take, click here. The following tips can be used to reduce mosquitos:

  • Dispose of old buckets, cans, bottles or jars.
  • Repair leaky pipes and keep drains and gutters unclogged.
  • Regularly change the water in bird baths and pet dishes, and scrub them.
  • Properly discard unused tires.
  • Turn wheelbarrows, tubs and wading pools upside down.
  • Keep weeds, vines and grass trimmed.
  • Fill tree holes with sand or a flexible foam

