‘What is a women act’ heads to house committee amid protests

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The bill that would create the ‘What is a Woman’ Act may progress through the state capital on Wednesday. This bill would define certain legal terms in regard to sex and gender.

It would codify the definitions of man-woman, boy-girl, father-mother, male-female and sex.

In HB405, the legal definitions would be based on a person’s biological sex determined at birth, referring to reproductive organs. Representative Susan Debose, the sponsor of the bill, says these definitions are necessary to help protect women and children but opponents say it will have the opposite effect.

“It’s to protect the women and to protect Title IX,” Representative Debose said. “It’s important for women’s spaces to be separate and safe.”

Many advocacy groups marched to the capitol in Tuersday to stand against this bill saying it is anti-LGBTQ+.

The ACLU of Alabama strongly opposes the bill. It reports that this establishes a strict definition of gender and cuts transgender people out of the picture. Representatives report that it would prevent transgender people from accessing their rights.

”The laws are about removing the entire generation of LGBTQ+, silencing us and forcing us to go back into the shadows,” Human Rights Campaign Representative Camarion Harvey-Anderson said.

Many people from Huntsville caravanned to Montgomery, including drag queen Sharon.

“Laws are being used to erase trans people,” Sharon explained. “These laws are being eradicated to erase what has been a part of your history for millennia.”

The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in front of the House Health Committee.

