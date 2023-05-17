Deals
Three people charged with the death of an infant in Lincoln Co.(LCSD)
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Three people out of Lincoln County, Tenn. have been arrested and charged with the murder of an infant.

On Jan. 23, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the possible death of a child. Using the information they received and after an investigation, a search warrant was granted for a home in the southern part of Lincoln County.

The remains of an infant were found during the search of the home.

Kelsey Hibgy, the mother of the infant, Aimee Higby, the maternal grandmother of the infant, and Christopher Chapman, the brother-in-law to Aimee Higby were indicted and arrested on Tuesday.

Each of the individuals was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse, Tampering with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse, Simple Possession/Casual Exchange of Fentanyl, Possession/Casual Exchange of Meth and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Chapman was additionally charged with attempted theft, a charge unrelated to the death of the infant.

Each of the individuals are being held on a $5 million bond.

