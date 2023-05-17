Deals
A spotlight on mental health issues

Author, Caris Snider, talked about mental health awareness.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and author, Caris Snider, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the importance of mental health awareness.

Snider is an accomplished author of the books “Anxiety Elephants for Tween Girls & Boys.” Those books serve as guides for boys and girls through Scripture, daily action steps, community and more.

Snider also has a new book coming out on July 18 titled, “There’s An Elephant On My Chest.”

