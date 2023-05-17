Deals
Six people arrested after Decatur PD seizes pound of meth

From left to right (top): Tyler Moore, Emily McCullough, Jacob Robertson From left to right (bottom): Maurice Moore, Jason Grant, Andrea Sutton(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested six people on May 16 after executing a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hill Road.

Investigators seized a pound of fentanyl laced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when they executed the search warrant at a residence. The following people were found and arrested:

Tyler Moore- charged for trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $500,300 bond.

Emily McCullough- charged for trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $500,300 bond.

Maurice Moore- charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1,300 bond.

Jacob Robertson- charged for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $600 bond.

Jason Grant- charged for loitering in a drug house. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

Andrea Sutton- charged for loitering in a drug house. Booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.

