Sheriff’s office: searching for armed robber in Franklin County, Tennessee

The man is wanted for robbing a gas station in Franklin County, Tennessee.
The man is wanted for robbing a gas station in Franklin County, Tennessee.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office (TN))
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a man between 5′8″ and 5′10″ walked into the Trolley Rock gas station with a gun in his waistband Tuesday night. The man then pulled the gun from his waistband and went behind the counter and ordered a female clerk to put money in a bag.

The sheriff’s office believes the money was between $450 and $500.

After receiving the money, the man left the store, got into a silver SUV and drove east on Highway 64.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, white long-sleeve undershirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves, black mask, black sunglasses and he had a white towel in his rear pocket.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact investigator Brian Malhoit at 931-968-6047 or bmalhoit@fcsheriff.org.

