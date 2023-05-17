Remember life’s moments with Remembrara
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have ever wanted to send a letter to your future self, Remembrara is the perfect place to start.
Shannon Milliman, the CEO of Remembrara, has created a subscription service that allows people to remember life events through letter writing. These letters can serve as a letter to yourself during times of change, a letter to your child, or even life story letters.
Remembrara has a wide variety of letter themes that subscribers can choose to help guide them through their letter writing process. So, next time you are experiencing a milestone in your life, why don’t you preserve it with Remembrara.
