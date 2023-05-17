Orion Amphitheater expands food options

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Orion Amphitheater has expanded its food option by recently adding its first in-house dining option, the ChurchStreet Test Kitchen.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Times Daily, the new dining option is located in the lower concourse and will be open before, during and after Orion’s 2023 shows.

ChurchStreet Test Kitchen features a curated menu that includes award-winning ahi-tuna tacos, hamburger wellington, stuffed dates and more vegetarian options.

“With their reputation for innovative concepts and locally-sourced products, we knew ChurchStreet Family would be an ideal partner for the Orion,” Orion General Manager Katie Millar said. “Guests can now join us prior to an event and experience an exclusive menu, curated specifically for our campus. It’s a prime example of our ongoing desire to collaborate with local businesses, and we’re fortunate to have found so many incredible partners within our own backyard.”

