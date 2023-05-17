The Maker’s Child to construct inclusive playground in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nonprofit group for families with special needs children is looking to make playtime more accessible.

The Maker’s Child recently announced plans to construct an inclusive playground at the First Baptist Church of Albertville.

Founder Holly Willoughby says there weren’t many playground options for those families in the area, so The Maker’s Child developed and designed the idea of the playground.

Playground construction rendering (The Maker's Child)

Willoughby says that the surface of the playground will be smooth to support those who use wheelchairs and walkers. She also says that specially designed equipment will support children of all abilities.

“These families are just absolutely excited and thrilled to have something like this so close in our own hometown. It’s a great place to play, it’s enclosed all these kids can just go and play. Also if the parents have special needs themselves, they can go and play with their children as well,” says Willoughby.

Since the new construction will sit in the grassy lot next to First Baptist Church of Albertville, pastor Chris Johnson looks forward to seeing it come to life.

“There is no doubt that families with special needs [are] an underserved area,” Johnson says. “This is going to be a great way for them to come at any point, seven days a week to enjoy anytime they would like.”

Holly Willoughby says the 8,000-square-foot construction will total $530,000. The Maker’s Child is supported by the community through GoFundMe and the upcoming Strawberry Jam Festival.

Donations can be made through GoFundMe or be taken to the church directly at 324 N Broad Street Albertville, AL 36950.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.