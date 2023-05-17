Lincoln County Commission approves draft budget to fund renovations at Highland Rim

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County is taking the first steps to what could be a huge improvement in the case of education.

County Commissioners approved a draft budget allowing for a $1.10 increase in property taxes from the current $2.10 to go toward Lincoln County Schools during Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

Highland Rim School Principal Amanda Pickens said the revenue from the tax increase will help breathe new life into the nearly 60-year-old building.

“It’s very important that we do what’s best for our kids in our schools,” said Pickens, “And part of that means providing them a safe building to come to every day.”

She said both sinks and urinals have fallen off in recent years.

Pickens said the money will be used to fund an expansion project for the school in phases.

The first phase would build a new campus on the land behind the existing one, and the second phase would account for renovations to the current campus. Pickens believes it will greatly help with growing issues of overcrowding.

“We have a total of close to 800 students in the building and student bathrooms we have across the building, four total student bathrooms,” said Pickens.

55 cents is slated for Lincoln County Schools in the budget, and the county automatically matches the amount. 40 cents would go to long-term debt to build the new campus behind Highland Rim. 15 cents would go to the capital project funds that would pay for the renovations to the current campus. The long-term debt would roll off when paid or within 30 years.

Many alumni of highland rim attended the meeting sporting their hornet pride. Many believe the school is still worth saving, including Rex Sullivan who attended back in 1961.

“I’ve driven a bus here for three full years and I still coach from all teams here,” said Sullivan, “It’s a very good it’s a very good environment.”

There will be a scheduled public hearing here on June 6th at the Lincoln County Courthouse for people in the community to share their thoughts on the draft budget.

