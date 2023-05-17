Limestone Co. Sheriff searching for missing 67-year-old man

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Reyer, 67, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing black sweatpants, black and brown raincoat, glasses and a black walking cane. He was seen in the area of Blackburn Road in Athens.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Reyer is believed to be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Reyer, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 or call 911.

