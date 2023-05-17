Deals
Huntsville murder suspect to have virtual hearing

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of killing his wife will soon appear before a judge.

Huntsville Police say Ronnie Cupps beat his wife to death with a hammer in 2022 and is facing a murder charge.

Court documents show Cupps has a criminal history consisting of a robbery arrest not too long before his wife’s death. Cupps allegedly held someone at gunpoint to steal their wallet.

Cupps will have a virtual hearing on May 22 but a trial date has not been set yet.

