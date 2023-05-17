Huntsville murder suspect to have virtual hearing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of killing his wife will soon appear before a judge.

Huntsville Police say Ronnie Cupps beat his wife to death with a hammer in 2022 and is facing a murder charge.

Court documents show Cupps has a criminal history consisting of a robbery arrest not too long before his wife’s death. Cupps allegedly held someone at gunpoint to steal their wallet.

Cupps will have a virtual hearing on May 22 but a trial date has not been set yet.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.