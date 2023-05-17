Florence Police respond to wreck with injuries near Court Street Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department are on the scene of a crash with injuries Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, a car crashed into a building near the intersection of Court Street and Veterans Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

