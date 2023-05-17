Florence Police respond to wreck with injuries near Court Street Wednesday morning
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department are on the scene of a crash with injuries Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, a car crashed into a building near the intersection of Court Street and Veterans Drive.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.