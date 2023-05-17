Deals
Florence Police respond to wreck with injuries near Court Street Wednesday morning

The crash occurred at the intersection of Court Street and Veterans Drive.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Court Street and Veterans Drive.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department are on the scene of a crash with injuries Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Florence Police Department, a car crashed into a building near the intersection of Court Street and Veterans Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

