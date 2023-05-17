Deals
Florence City Council approves resolution to provide animal control services in Lauderdale Co.

City of Florence logo.
City of Florence logo.(City of Florence)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday that would allow the city to provide animal control services in the city and Lauderdale County.

The city council approved the memorandum of understanding between the city and county. Per the memorandum, the county will pay the city $150,000 to provide animal control services in Lauderdale County for a period of one year. The city will also hire two animal control officers to provide service in the county.

The city will respond to animal control/service calls throughout Lauderdale County seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. The calls can be for the following things:

  • Dogs and cats running at large.
  • Dogs and cats injured in public rights of way.
  • Calls from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department to assist in handling and controlling dogs and cats.

The city and county will also look at the possibility of lowering the cost of animal control and shelter services by building a surgery center at the Lauderdale County animal shelter.

Resolution for Animal Control by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

The county will also provide $50,000 to the city for “operational cost of the animal shelter.”

The resolution still has to be passed by the Lauderdale County Commission. However, Florence Mayor, Andrew Betterton, believes the resolution will be passed by the county commission on May 22.

If the city and county do not reach an agreement for the city to provide animal control services and shelter services to the county by the end of one year, then the city will not continue animal control services in the county.

