A few showers & storms through early evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, some sun mixed with a few isolated showers & storms. Storm activity will be mainly South of the river. A brief downpour possible. Temps in the 70s to near 80. Partly cloudy tonight with temps around 60. Thursday is a tricky forecast as we are tracking a backdoor cold front moving in from the east. This “wedge” front will bring cool temps for NE AL. Temps will spread from about 20-25 degrees from East to West by evening. Scattered showers and storms will develop Thursday afternoon and continue for Thursday evening. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees again, expect a few showers through the early part of the day. Another cold front will come through very late Friday night into Saturday morning and will bring another round of showers and storms. Rainfall totals will likely be in the half to one inch range for most locations. Comfortable air mass for Sunday and likely the better weather half of the weekend.

