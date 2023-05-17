A few morning showers will slowly clearing skies Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We still have some leftover rain showers and isolated thunderstorms on the radar to start off our morning.

Skies will be cloudy early in the day with morning temps in the middle 60s, some areas of patchy fog will be possible for your morning drive. Cloud cover will gradually start to erode as we head into the afternoon with some peeks of sunshine, highs today will be cooler near 80 degrees with slightly less humidity thanks to a light north wind. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday is a tricky forecast as we are tracking a backdoor cold front moving in from the east. This “wedge” front will bring some cooler temperatures to NE Alabama while places along the Mississippi state line will be near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will develop into Thursday afternoon. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 degrees again, expect a few showers through the early part of the day.

Another cold front will come through very late Friday night into Saturday morning and will bring another round of showers and storms. Rainfall totals will likely be in the half to one inch range for most locations. By Sunday less humid air will settle into the Tennessee Valley, highs will be in the upper 70s. Next week looks to start off quite nice with highs in the low 80s and sunshine.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.