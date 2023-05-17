Charges dropped for Colbert County Animal Shelter’s destructive Husky

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The adorable Husky named Titan was adopted from the Colbert County Animal Shelter on Wednesday following his infamous escape and destructive run.

Titan escaped from his kennel on Monday night into Tuesday morning and was able to open a lever-handled door into the lobby.

The destructive pup was found waiting at the front door to be placed into custody and face his charges. On Wednesday those charges were dropped as someone came in to take him to his forever home. Not only does Titan get a new home, he also gets a sibling who looks like him!

Movie star Triton has been adopted!!! He is going to a home with an experienced owner for his breed! Thank you all so much for the support! Posted by Colbert County Animal Shelter on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Although Titan threw his own party early, the Colbert County Animal Shelter will be hosting a “Spring Into A Home” event on Saturday, May 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will have fun activities for families, vendor booths, food trucks and a bake sale. Also, all adult dogs will be available for adoption.

All proceeds will go towards the needs and medical of the animals.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.