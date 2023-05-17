Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering his two-year-old stepson on May 12.

According to an official with the Athens Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex after receiving a report of an unresponsive two-year-old.

The child was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead a few hours later.

Following the death, detectives launched an investigation in which the boy’s stepfather, Keshan Allen, 29, was identified as a suspect. After being questioned by detectives, Allen was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated child abuse.

