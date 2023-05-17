Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Athens man arrested for murdering two-year-old stepson

Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.
Allen was arrested for murdering his two-year-old stepson.(Athens Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering his two-year-old stepson on May 12.

According to an official with the Athens Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local apartment complex after receiving a report of an unresponsive two-year-old.

The child was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead a few hours later.

Following the death, detectives launched an investigation in which the boy’s stepfather, Keshan Allen, 29, was identified as a suspect. After being questioned by detectives, Allen was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated child abuse.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A security camera captures an escaped husky tearing up the Colbert County Animal Shelter.
Husky escapes, damages Colbert County Animal Shelter lobby
Decision to move Space Command to Huntsville potentially halted
Huntsville top-ranked in 2023-24 ‘Best Places to Live’ report
Kelly Crotts
Former Florence businessman who pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges released from jail

Latest News

The new dining option, The ChurchStreet Test Kitchen, is located in the lower concourse and...
Orion Amphitheater expands food options
'What is a Woman' Act set to be discussed in Montgomery
‘What is a women act’ heads to house committee amid protests
Explainer: What will happen next for former President Trump after civil case?
Explainer: next steps for former President Donald Trump after civil trial outcome
Explainer: What will happen next for former President Trump after civil case?
Explainer: What will happen next for former President Trump after civil case?