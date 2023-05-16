Wealth management expert talks about the foundational pieces to a financial plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to building wealth financial experts say it is similar to building the foundation of a house. You need a solid plan.

Jay McGowan from The Welch Group explains how financial goal setting relates to the foundation of your financial plan. McGowan says when discussing the path to wealth, you have to start with building the foundation.

It sounds simple, but the first thing to do is create a budget.

“The one thing that we consistently see is people have a very hard time of understanding how much money they’re actually spending,” McGowan said. “So coming up with a budget, actually tracking that budget and tracking your spending is a very important piece.”

The financial planner provides this easy way to know how much money you’re working with.

“When you’re building a budget, take your income, back off your known fixed costs and then build in your savings component and whatever is left is discretionary spending,” McGowan said.

Once you have developed a budget, the wealth management expert explains what you need to have in place to make sure you and your family can bounce back.

“This is like the sturdy foundation of a house. And so the number one thing I would say is for everybody to have an emergency fund. So, three to six months’ worth of living expenses,” McGowan said.

He adds that everyone’s situation will be different, but it’s important to prepare for the unexpected like losing a job or having an emergency with your living situation. Having that rainy day fund will come in handy.

McGowan stresses the importance of insurance planning and specifically mentioned life insurance and disability insurance.

“These are the things if your family is relying on your income to support their lifestyle and to plan for their future. you have to make sure that these things are in place,” McGowan said.

The financial planner adds it’s a good idea to tackle credit card debt or debt that’s accruing high interest, which can make your financial situation go backward.

