Strong to Severe Storms Possible for Areas East of I-65

Showers and widely scattered storms have already started firing up this afternoon under plenty of heat and humidity as temperatures once again soar well into the 80s. A cold front will swing through as we head later into the evening, and this will help trigger additional development before the sunsets. Expect numerous showers and potentially strong to severe storms mainly along and east of I-65. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and small hail.

Storms should start to fizzle later this evening with areas of fog developing for locations who receive higher rain totals. Morning lows will fall into the low to mid 60s with cooler and slightly drier filtering in behind the front. Wednesday will be a less humid day with a north breeze keeping temperatures near average around 80 degrees. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated shower chances mainly to our south in Central Alabama. Thursday will also be more seasonal with highs in the upper 70s, and scattered showers and storms will return by the afternoon and continue into the evening. Friday during the day will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Rain showers and storms will roll in late Friday night into Saturday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.