Spring into a good time at Dollywood

Learn about all the attractions at Dollywood this spring.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer break is on the way and it’s time to plan your visit to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

There are tons of fun attractions at Dollywood, including the “Flower & Food Festival” happening now until June 11. The festival celebrates the blossoms and favors of the area in Tennessee!

Of course, there is also the theme park and water park at Dollywood. So, start planning that trip to Dollywood as soon as you can!

