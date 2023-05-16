Deals
Smokey J talks BBQ on National BBQ Day

Smokey J joined TVL to talk about his BBQ.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s National BBQ Day and Smokey J joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to talk about his BBQ business.

James Walker, also known as Smokey J, began “Smokey J’s Backyard BBQ & Catering” after he was convinced to start the business from friends and family. Walker always cooks the BBQ for his big birthday bashes and was told to start a BBQ business of his own.

The type of BBQ Walker makes is “Texas style.” So, it’s cooked with mesquite wood and dry rubbed.

If you’re interested in having Walker cater your next major event, call (256) 945-5533 or email Walker at jamito2424@gmail.com.

